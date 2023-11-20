The North Carolina Central Eagles (2-3) travel to face the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-2) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other CAA Games

Campbell Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Camels made 46.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • Campbell went 12-12 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Fighting Camels were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 134th.
  • Last year, the Fighting Camels recorded only 3.9 more points per game (69.8) than the Eagles gave up (65.9).
  • When Campbell totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 11-9.

Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Campbell put up 69.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.3 more points than it averaged away from home (68.1).
  • Defensively the Fighting Camels were better at home last season, surrendering 66.2 points per game, compared to 70.9 on the road.
  • In home games, Campbell drained 0.9 more three-pointers per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (6.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in away games (30.3%).

Campbell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Navy W 59-48 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/11/2023 @ East Carolina L 77-63 Minges Coliseum
11/15/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 60-44 Cassell Coliseum
11/20/2023 North Carolina Central - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/21/2023 Idaho State - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/22/2023 Citadel - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

