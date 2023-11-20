How to Watch Campbell vs. North Carolina Central on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The North Carolina Central Eagles (2-3) travel to face the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-2) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
How to Watch Other CAA Games
Campbell Stats Insights
- The Fighting Camels made 46.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- Campbell went 12-12 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Fighting Camels were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 134th.
- Last year, the Fighting Camels recorded only 3.9 more points per game (69.8) than the Eagles gave up (65.9).
- When Campbell totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 11-9.
Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Campbell put up 69.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.3 more points than it averaged away from home (68.1).
- Defensively the Fighting Camels were better at home last season, surrendering 66.2 points per game, compared to 70.9 on the road.
- In home games, Campbell drained 0.9 more three-pointers per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (6.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in away games (30.3%).
Campbell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Navy
|W 59-48
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/11/2023
|@ East Carolina
|L 77-63
|Minges Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 60-44
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/21/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|Citadel
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
