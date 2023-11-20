The North Carolina Central Eagles (2-3) travel to face the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-2) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Campbell vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Campbell Stats Insights

The Fighting Camels made 46.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Campbell went 12-12 when it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Fighting Camels were the 335th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 134th.

Last year, the Fighting Camels recorded only 3.9 more points per game (69.8) than the Eagles gave up (65.9).

When Campbell totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 11-9.

Campbell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Campbell put up 69.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.3 more points than it averaged away from home (68.1).

Defensively the Fighting Camels were better at home last season, surrendering 66.2 points per game, compared to 70.9 on the road.

In home games, Campbell drained 0.9 more three-pointers per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (6.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in away games (30.3%).

