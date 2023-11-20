AAC teams will take the court across five games on Monday in college basketball action. That includes the East Carolina Pirates playing the Ohio State Buckeyes at Baha Mar Convention Center.

AAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV East Carolina Pirates vs. Ohio State Buckeyes 1:30 PM ET, Monday, November 20 FloHoops Memphis Tigers vs. Middle Tennessee Raiders 5:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 - UTSA Roadrunners at Texas Tech Red Raiders 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Stetson Hatters at Florida Atlantic Owls 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Omaha Mavericks at Wichita State Shockers 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

