The LSU Tigers (2-2) play the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-2) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at TD Arena. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wake Forest vs. LSU matchup in this article.

Wake Forest vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Wake Forest vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wake Forest Moneyline LSU Moneyline BetMGM Wake Forest (-1.5) 149.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Wake Forest vs. LSU Betting Trends (2022-23)

Wake Forest went 16-14-0 ATS last season.

Demon Deacons games hit the over 18 out of 30 times last season.

LSU compiled a 10-20-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 14 of the Tigers' games last season hit the over.

Wake Forest Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Wake Forest is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (65th in college basketball) than its computer ranking (68th).

Wake Forest has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

