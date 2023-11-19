The Drexel Dragons (0-1) play the Queens Royals (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

Queens vs. Drexel Game Information

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Queens Top Players (2022-23)

Kenny Dye: 16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

AJ McKee: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jay'Den Turner: 8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

BJ McLaurin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kalib Mathews: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Drexel Top Players (2022-23)

Amari Williams: 13.7 PTS, 8.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.2 BLK

Lamar Oden Jr.: 8.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Luke House: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Coletrane Washington: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Moore: 9.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Queens vs. Drexel Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Drexel Rank Drexel AVG Queens AVG Queens Rank 308th 66.7 Points Scored 77.7 41st 17th 62.4 Points Allowed 74.6 305th 156th 32.1 Rebounds 34.8 35th 162nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd 200th 7.2 3pt Made 9.2 25th 289th 11.7 Assists 13.8 117th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 11.9 189th

