On Sunday, November 19 at 1:00 PM ET, the Dallas Cowboys will play the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Our computer model predicts that the Cowboys will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Cowboys have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both total offense (fourth-best with 379.1 yards per game) and total defense (third-best with 275.1 yards allowed per game) this year. The Panthers rank third-worst in total yards per game (275.6), but they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh in the NFL with 308.3 total yards surrendered per contest.

Panthers vs. Cowboys Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (-10.5) Over (42.5) Cowboys 30, Panthers 16

Panthers Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Panthers have a 19.0% chance to win.

Carolina has covered just twice in nine matchups with a spread this year.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

In Carolina's nine contests this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

This season, Panthers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 42.8, which is 0.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Cowboys Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 85.7%.

Dallas has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have been favored by 10.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

A total of six out of nine Dallas games this season have gone over the point total.

The point total average for Cowboys games this season is 43.8, 1.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Panthers vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 29.9 18.3 40 12.5 21.8 23 Carolina 17 26.9 14.5 20.3 19 32.2

