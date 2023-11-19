Sunday's contest between the North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-1) and the Liberty Lady Flames (2-1) at Corbett Sports Center has a projected final score of 70-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored N.C. A&T squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 19.

In their last game on Wednesday, the Aggies claimed a 56-51 victory over Wake Forest.

N.C. A&T vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

N.C. A&T vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: N.C. A&T 70, Liberty 63

N.C. A&T Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Aggies had a +162 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They put up 68.1 points per game, 119th in college basketball, and allowed 62.7 per contest to rank 129th in college basketball.

With 64.9 points per game in CAA tilts, N.C. A&T scored 3.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (68.1 PPG).

The Aggies posted 73.7 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.6 more points than they averaged in road games (64.1).

Defensively N.C. A&T was better in home games last season, ceding 57.6 points per game, compared to 67.1 in road games.

