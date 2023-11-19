East Carolina vs. Northeastern November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The East Carolina Pirates (1-0) will meet the Northeastern Huskies (1-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
East Carolina vs. Northeastern Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
East Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandon Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- RJ Felton: 13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden Walker: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ezra Ausar: 9.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Northeastern Top Players (2022-23)
- Jahmyl Telfort: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Doherty: 8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Joe Pridgen: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Coleman Stucke: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alexander Nwagha: 4.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
East Carolina vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|East Carolina Rank
|East Carolina AVG
|Northeastern AVG
|Northeastern Rank
|252nd
|68.8
|Points Scored
|65.3
|328th
|193rd
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|231st
|74th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|32.9
|107th
|39th
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.0
|219th
|169th
|13.1
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|13.9
|332nd
