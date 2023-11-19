Sunday's contest at Minges Coliseum has the East Carolina Pirates (2-1) taking on the Northeastern Huskies (1-2) at 2:00 PM (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a 75-70 win for East Carolina, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

East Carolina vs. Northeastern Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

East Carolina vs. Northeastern Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 75, Northeastern 70

Spread & Total Prediction for East Carolina vs. Northeastern

Computer Predicted Spread: East Carolina (-5.4)

East Carolina (-5.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

East Carolina Performance Insights

East Carolina scored 68.8 points per game and gave up 70.5 last year, making them 252nd in college basketball on offense and 193rd on defense.

Last season, the Pirates were 74th in college basketball in rebounds (33.5 per game) and 222nd in rebounds conceded (31.8).

Last season East Carolina was ranked 169th in college basketball in assists with 13.1 per game.

The Pirates made 7.5 3-pointers per game and shot 31.6% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 166th and 312th, respectively, in college basketball.

East Carolina was 82nd in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and 118th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.9%) last year.

Last season, East Carolina took 41.6% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 58.4% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 32.4% of East Carolina's baskets were 3-pointers, and 67.6% were 2-pointers.

