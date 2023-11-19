The Charlotte 49ers (1-0) will meet the George Mason Patriots (1-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Charlotte vs. George Mason Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charlotte Top Players (2022-23)

Aly Khalifa: 11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Brice Williams: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Lu'Cye Patterson: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Montre' Gipson: 7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Igor Milicic Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

George Mason Top Players (2022-23)

Josh Oduro: 15.6 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.6 PTS, 8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Ronald Polite: 11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK De'Von Cooper: 10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Victor Bailey Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Davonte Gaines: 7.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte vs. George Mason Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Charlotte Rank Charlotte AVG George Mason AVG George Mason Rank 300th 66.9 Points Scored 68.7 255th 18th 62.6 Points Allowed 67.3 94th 351st 27.7 Rebounds 32.9 107th 354th 5.5 Off. Rebounds 8 222nd 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 179th 13 Assists 13.7 128th 20th 9.7 Turnovers 13.1 294th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.