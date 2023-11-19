The George Mason Patriots (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Charlotte 49ers (2-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Flagler Gymnasium. It airs at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the George Mason vs. Charlotte matchup.

Charlotte vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida

Flagler Gymnasium in Saint Augustine, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charlotte vs. George Mason Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total George Mason Moneyline Charlotte Moneyline BetMGM George Mason (-1.5) 126.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel George Mason (-1.5) 126.5 -130 +106 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Charlotte vs. George Mason Betting Trends (2022-23)

Charlotte won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The 49ers had an ATS record of 7-4 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last year.

George Mason covered 15 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times in Patriots games.

