SoCon opponents meet when the VMI Keydets (4-6) and the Western Carolina Catamounts (7-3) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium.

VMI has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this year, ranking ninth-worst with 14 points per game. The defense ranks 50th in the FCS (25 points allowed per game). Western Carolina's offense has been excelling, compiling 510.5 total yards per game (best) this season. On defense, it ranks 80th by allowing 373.1 total yards per game.

Western Carolina vs. VMI Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Western Carolina vs. VMI Key Statistics

Western Carolina VMI 510.5 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.6 (101st) 373.1 (83rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.8 (79th) 184.7 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 112.1 (103rd) 325.8 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.5 (91st) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has compiled 2,781 yards on 66% passing while tossing 28 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 195 yards .

Desmond Reid has run the ball 115 times for 857 yards, with 12 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 182 yards.

Branson Adams has racked up 515 yards on 85 carries with three touchdowns, while also catching 35 passes for 263 yards and four scores.

Censere Lee paces his team with 787 receiving yards on 45 catches with eight touchdowns.

David White has caught 33 passes and compiled 497 receiving yards (49.7 per game) with six touchdowns.

AJ Colombo's 28 receptions (on 14 targets) have netted him 403 yards (40.3 ypg) and five touchdowns.

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has thrown for 1,222 yards (122.2 ypg) to lead VMI, completing 63.2% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Hunter Rice has carried the ball 149 times for a team-high 729 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times.

Rashad Raymond has been handed the ball 94 times this year and racked up 364 yards (36.4 per game).

Aidan Twombly's 425 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 28 times and has registered 32 receptions and three touchdowns.

Chance Knox has hauled in 35 receptions totaling 369 yards so far this campaign.

Isaiah Lemmond's 30 grabs have turned into 285 yards.

