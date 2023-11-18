The Western Carolina Catamounts (1-0) face the McNeese Cowboys (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Western Carolina vs. McNeese Game Information

Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

McNeese Top Players (2022-23)

Christian Shumate: 15.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Johnathan Massie: 10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Zach Scott: 12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Trae English: 10.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Harwin Francois: 6.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Western Carolina vs. McNeese Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Western Carolina Rank Western Carolina AVG McNeese AVG McNeese Rank 124th 73.9 Points Scored 69.2 241st 199th 70.7 Points Allowed 75.4 319th 69th 33.6 Rebounds 32 163rd 215th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 10.8 23rd 60th 8.5 3pt Made 7.6 149th 221st 12.5 Assists 11.3 313th 25th 10.1 Turnovers 13.7 323rd

