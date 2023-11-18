The college football season continues into Week 12, which features three games involving teams from the Big South. Wanting to catch all of the action? We offer details on how to watch in the column below.

Big South Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Eastern Illinois Panthers at Robert Morris Colonials 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Bryant Bulldogs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

