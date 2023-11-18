The No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 24.5 points. The over/under is 46.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC

South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline BetMGM Notre Dame (-24.5) 46.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Notre Dame (-24.5) 46.5 -3500 +1280 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Wake Forest has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Notre Dame has put together a 6-3-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Fighting Irish have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites.

Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the ACC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

