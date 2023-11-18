The No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-6) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Notre Dame has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (16th-best with 36.8 points per game) and scoring defense (12th-best with 16.9 points allowed per game) this year. Wake Forest has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 22nd-worst in the FBS with 20.5 points per game. It has been better defensively, giving up 24.6 points per contest (56th-ranked).

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame Key Statistics

Wake Forest Notre Dame 330.3 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418 (48th) 372.2 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.8 (6th) 131 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166 (57th) 199.3 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 252 (48th) 19 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 13 (75th) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (5th)

Wake Forest Stats Leaders

Mitch Griffis leads Wake Forest with 1,539 yards on 123-of-207 passing with nine touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 128 rushing yards (12.8 ypg) on 106 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Demond Claiborne is his team's leading rusher with 137 carries for 586 yards, or 58.6 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well.

Justice Ellison has run for 447 yards across 94 carries.

Jahmal Banks has racked up 528 receiving yards on 47 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Taylor Morin has caught 33 passes and compiled 472 receiving yards (47.2 per game) with two touchdowns.

Ke'Shawn Williams' 51 targets have resulted in 36 grabs for 362 yards and one touchdown.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has thrown for 2,272 yards (227.2 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 62.8% of his passes and recording 18 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

Audric Estime has carried the ball 163 times for a team-high 988 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 13 times as a runner.

Jeremiyah Love has carried the ball 45 times for 284 yards (28.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Chris Tyree's team-high 446 yards as a receiver have come on 23 receptions (out of 33 targets) with three touchdowns.

Mitchell Evans has put up a 422-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 29 passes on 40 targets.

Rico Flores Jr. has compiled 18 receptions for 285 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

