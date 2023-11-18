The USC Trojans are expected to win their matchup against the UCLA Bruins at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 18, based on our computer model. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

USC vs. UCLA Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (65.5) USC 33, UCLA 26

Week 12 Predictions

USC Betting Info (2023)

The Trojans have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this contest.

The Trojans have three wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, USC has an ATS record of 2-6.

This season, nine of the Trojans' 11 games have gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 65.5, 1.7 points fewer than the average total in USC games thus far this season.

UCLA Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bruins have a 32.3% chance to win.

The Bruins are 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Bruins have hit the over in one of nine games with a set total (11.1%).

The average over/under in UCLA games this year is 11.4 fewer points than the point total of 65.5 in this outing.

Trojans vs. Bruins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed USC 43.8 34.6 49.2 29.8 37.4 40.4 UCLA 26.4 16.4 29.2 14.0 23.6 18.8

