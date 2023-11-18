Saturday's game at Dedmon Center has the UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) squaring off against the Radford Highlanders (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on November 18. Our computer prediction projects a 59-52 win for UNC Greensboro.

In their last outing on Tuesday, the Spartans claimed a 93-25 victory against Pfeiffer.

UNC Greensboro vs. Radford Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

UNC Greensboro vs. Radford Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 59, Radford 52

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Spartans outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game last season with a +45 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.5 points per game (168th in college basketball) and allowed 64 per contest (175th in college basketball).

UNC Greensboro averaged 3.1 fewer points in SoCon play (62.4) than overall (65.5).

At home, the Spartans averaged 67.6 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 63.6.

UNC Greensboro gave up fewer points at home (58.7 per game) than on the road (69.3) last season.

