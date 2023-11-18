Queens vs. Fairfield November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Fairfield Stags (0-2) face the Queens Royals (0-1) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.
Queens vs. Fairfield Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Queens Top Players (2022-23)
- Kenny Dye: 16.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- AJ McKee: 15.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jay'Den Turner: 8.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- BJ McLaurin: 9.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kalib Mathews: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Fairfield Top Players (2022-23)
- Supreme Cook: 13.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Caleb Fields: 11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Allan Jeanne-Rose: 10 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- TJ Long: 10.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jalen Leach: 6.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Queens vs. Fairfield Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Fairfield Rank
|Fairfield AVG
|Queens AVG
|Queens Rank
|334th
|64.9
|Points Scored
|77.7
|41st
|61st
|66
|Points Allowed
|74.6
|305th
|241st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|34.8
|35th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|72nd
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|9.2
|25th
|360th
|9.5
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11.9
|189th
