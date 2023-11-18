Saturday's contest between the Fairfield Stags (1-3) and the Queens Royals (1-2) at Daskalakis Athletic Center should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-75, with Fairfield securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 18.

The game has no set line.

Queens vs. Fairfield Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Daskalakis Athletic Center

Queens vs. Fairfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Fairfield 77, Queens 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Queens vs. Fairfield

Computer Predicted Spread: Fairfield (-2.6)

Fairfield (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 151.8

Queens Performance Insights

Queens was 41st in college basketball last season with 77.7 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 305th with 74.6 points allowed per contest.

The Royals were 35th in college basketball with 34.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 182nd with 31.2 rebounds allowed per game.

Last season Queens ranked 117th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.8 per game.

The Royals averaged 11.9 turnovers per game (189th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.6 turnovers per contest (294th-ranked).

The Royals were top-25 last year in three-point shooting, 25th-best in college basketball with 9.2 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 138th with a 34.9% shooting percentage from downtown.

Queens ceded 7.7 threes per game (240th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.6% (242nd-ranked) from downtown.

Queens took 55.8% two-pointers and 44.2% threes last year. Of the team's buckets, 65.3% were two-pointers and 34.7% were threes.

