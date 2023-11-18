Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in North Carolina
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 12 college football lineup features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Clemson Tigers that should be of interest to fans in North Carolina.
College Football Games to Watch in North Carolina on TV This Week
East Carolina Pirates at Navy Midshipmen
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Navy (-2.5)
Western Carolina Catamounts at VMI Keydets
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina A&T Aggies
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Truist Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Hampton Pirates at Elon Phoenix
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Rhodes Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Appalachian State Mountaineers at No. 18 James Madison Dukes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: James Madison (-9.5)
Rice Owls at Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Rice (-2.5)
Delaware State Hornets at North Carolina Central Eagles
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Duke Blue Devils at Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Scott Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: Duke (-3)
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Notre Dame (-24.5)
No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Clemson (-7.5)
NC State Wolfpack at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Lane Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Virginia Tech (-2.5)
Dayton Flyers at Davidson Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
