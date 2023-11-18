The Longwood Lancers (2-1) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (2-2) hit the court in a game with no set line at Joan Perry Brock Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles Betting Records & Stats

In North Carolina Central's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times.

The Eagles were 13-10-0 against the spread last season.

North Carolina Central sported a 13-10-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 10-16-0 mark of Longwood.

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Longwood 73.2 148.8 66.2 132.1 137.7 North Carolina Central 75.6 148.8 65.9 132.1 140.5

Additional North Carolina Central Insights & Trends

The Eagles scored 9.4 more points per game last year (75.6) than the Lancers allowed their opponents to score (66.2).

North Carolina Central put together a 9-6 ATS record and a 14-7 overall record last season in games it scored more than 66.2 points.

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Longwood 10-16-0 12-14-0 North Carolina Central 13-10-0 12-11-0

North Carolina Central vs. Longwood Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Longwood North Carolina Central 12-3 Home Record 13-1 8-8 Away Record 4-10 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 80.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.4 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

