The NC State Wolfpack (7-3) are 3-point underdogs in a road conference matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The over/under for the outing is set at 43.5.

Virginia Tech ranks 72nd in total offense this year (378.7 yards per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FBS with 378.7 yards allowed per game. NC State ranks 84th in the FBS with 24.8 points per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 24th-best by giving up just 19.4 points per game.

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

Lane Stadium TV Channel: ACC Network

Virginia Tech vs NC State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Virginia Tech -3 -115 -105 43.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

NC State Recent Performance

Offensively, the Wolfpack are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating only 270.7 yards per game (-109-worst in college football). Defensively, however, they are giving up 273 (14th-best).

The Wolfpack are putting up 23.3 points per game in their past three games (-27-worst in college football), and conceding 9.7 per game (11th-best).

NC State is accumulating 124 passing yards per game in its past three games (-105-worst in the country), and giving up 197.3 (102nd).

The Wolfpack are -3-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (146.7), and 16th-best in rushing yards given up (75.7).

Over their last three contests, the Wolfpack have covered the spread each time, and are 2-1 overall.

NC State has not gone over the total in its past three games.

Week 12 ACC Betting Trends

NC State Betting Records & Stats

NC State has a 4-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The Wolfpack have covered the spread twice this year (2-2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Two of NC State's nine games with a set total have hit the over (22.2%).

This season, NC State has won two out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.

This season, NC State has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat for NC State this season. He has 1,082 passing yards (108.2 per game) while completing 59.9% of his passes. He's tossed six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 433 yards (43.3 ypg) on 96 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Michael Allen has racked up 52 carries and totaled 251 yards with one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion has registered 50 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 573 (57.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 78 times and has six touchdowns.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has recorded 195 receiving yards (19.5 yards per game) on 11 receptions.

Julian Gray has racked up 163 reciving yards (16.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Davin Vann paces the team with 6.5 sacks, and also has five TFL and 33 tackles.

Payton Wilson is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 108 tackles, nine TFL, four sacks, and two interceptions.

Sean Brown has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 49 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended to his name.

