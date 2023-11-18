A pair of ACC teams meet when the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5) face off against the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The Hokies are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia Tech vs. NC State matchup.

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Blacksburg, Virginia
  • Venue: Lane Stadium

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline NC State Moneyline
BetMGM Virginia Tech (-2.5) 43.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Virginia Tech (-2.5) 44.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

  • NC State has compiled a 4-4-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Wolfpack have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).
  • Virginia Tech has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.
  • The Hokies have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

