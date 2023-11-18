A pair of ACC teams meet when the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5) face off against the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Lane Stadium. The Hokies are favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia Tech vs. NC State matchup.

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network

Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline NC State Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-2.5) 43.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-2.5) 44.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

NC State has compiled a 4-4-1 record against the spread this season.

The Wolfpack have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).

Virginia Tech has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.

The Hokies have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

