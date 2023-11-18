The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-5) and the NC State Wolfpack (7-3) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Lane Stadium in a clash of ACC foes.

Virginia Tech sports the 71st-ranked offense this season (378.7 yards per game), and has been even better on defense, ranking 22nd-best with just 317.2 yards allowed per game. NC State ranks 84th in the FBS with 24.8 points per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 24th-best by giving up only 19.4 points per contest.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article.

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Blacksburg, Virginia Venue: Lane Stadium

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Key Statistics

NC State Virginia Tech 324.4 (110th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.7 (74th) 314.9 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 317.2 (21st) 144.3 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.1 (45th) 180.1 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.6 (91st) 14 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (29th) 20 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (101st)

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 1,082 yards (108.2 ypg) to lead NC State, completing 59.9% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 433 yards (43.3 ypg) on 96 carries with four touchdowns.

Michael Allen has racked up 251 yards (on 52 carries) with one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion paces his team with 573 receiving yards on 50 receptions with six touchdowns.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has put up a 195-yard season so far. He's caught 11 passes on 24 targets.

Julian Gray's 15 receptions (on 25 targets) have netted him 163 yards (16.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones leads Virginia Tech with 1,525 yards (152.5 ypg) on 126-of-212 passing with nine touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 541 rushing yards on 130 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Bhayshul Tuten, has carried the ball 137 times for 613 yards (61.3 per game), scoring seven times. He's also caught 24 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaylin Lane has hauled in 33 catches for 458 yards (45.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Da'Quan Felton has put up a 447-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 28 passes on 57 targets.

Stephen Gosnell has been the target of 30 passes and hauled in 19 catches for 275 yards, an average of 27.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

