Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 18, when the Campbell Fighting Camels and North Carolina A&T Aggies match up at 1:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Fighting Camels. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

NC A&T vs. Campbell Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Campbell (-5.6) 55.8 Campbell 31, NC A&T 25

NC A&T Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies are winless against the spread this year.

The Aggies have seen three of its four games hit the over.

Campbell Betting Info (2023)

The Fighting Camels are 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

Out of theFighting Camels' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Aggies vs. Fighting Camels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed NC A&T 16.3 30.8 18 35.5 15.2 27.7 Campbell 28.8 35.2 22.3 33.8 33.2 36.2

