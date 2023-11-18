How to Watch the NBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The NBA's six-game lineup today should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Oklahoma City Thunder taking on the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
Today's NBA Games
The Charlotte Hornets take on the New York Knicks
The Knicks take to the home court of the Hornets on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and MSG
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHA Record: 3-8
- NY Record: 7-5
- CHA Stats: 113.5 PPG (14th in NBA), 122.6 Opp. PPG (27th)
- NY Stats: 110.0 PPG (24th in NBA), 104.7 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (14.3 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.0 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)
The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves hit the road the Pelicans on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSNO and BSN
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- NO Record: 6-6
- MIN Record: 8-3
- NO Stats: 111.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 115.2 Opp. PPG (21st)
- MIN Stats: 112.2 PPG (18th in NBA), 105.6 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (25.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.0 APG)
The Milwaukee Bucks play host to the Dallas Mavericks
The Mavericks take to the home court of the Bucks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSW
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 8-4
- DAL Record: 9-3
- MIL Stats: 118.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.2 Opp. PPG (23rd)
- DAL Stats: 123.4 PPG (second in NBA), 118.7 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)
The San Antonio Spurs take on the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies go on the road to face the Spurs on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and BSSE
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SA Record: 3-9
- MEM Record: 2-9
- SA Stats: 111.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 124.5 Opp. PPG (30th)
- MEM Stats: 108.5 PPG (26th in NBA), 115.9 Opp. PPG (22nd)
Players to Watch
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
The Chicago Bulls take on the Miami Heat
The Heat travel to face the Bulls on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSSUN
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 4-9
- MIA Record: 8-4
- CHI Stats: 107.6 PPG (29th in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (12th)
- MIA Stats: 110.7 PPG (22nd in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)
The Golden State Warriors play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder travel to face the Warriors on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and BSOK
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- GS Record: 6-7
- OKC Record: 8-4
- GS Stats: 112.6 PPG (16th in NBA), 112.1 Opp. PPG (14th)
- OKC Stats: 117.5 PPG (seventh in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)
