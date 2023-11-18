The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Michael Bunting light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bunting stats and insights

  • In three of 15 games this season, Bunting has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Bunting's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 42 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times while averaging 14.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Bunting recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:53 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:33 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 3-2 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 13:25 Away W 3-2
10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 3-0
10/26/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:14 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 3-0
10/21/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:46 Away L 6-4

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

