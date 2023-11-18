MEAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEAC squads are on Saturday's college basketball schedule for five games, including the Ole Miss Rebels taking on the Howard Bison.
MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Ole Miss Rebels vs. Howard Bison
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|FloHoops
|Coppin State Eagles at Florida International Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|George Washington Revolutionaries at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
|Davidson Wildcats at Morgan State Bears
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
|Winthrop Eagles at South Carolina State Bulldogs
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
