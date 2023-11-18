Can we anticipate Martin Necas lighting the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Necas stats and insights

In four of 16 games this season, Necas has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Penguins.

Necas has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Necas' shooting percentage is 13.2%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 42 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Penguins have four shutouts, and they average 14.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Necas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:24 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:58 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:25 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 21:09 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 14:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:21 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 3 2 1 20:54 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:19 Away L 3-0

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

