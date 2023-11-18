The Georgia State Panthers (6-4) visit the No. 15 LSU Tigers (7-3) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

LSU has the best offense this season in terms of total yards (560.3 yards per game), but rank 25th-worst on defense (415.5 yards allowed per game). Georgia State's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 428.8 total yards per game, which ranks 18th-worst. Offensively, it ranks 70th with 380.9 total yards per contest.

LSU vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

Venue: Tiger Stadium

LSU vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

LSU Georgia State 560.3 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.9 (73rd) 415.5 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428.8 (112th) 223.8 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.4 (37th) 336.5 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.5 (97th) 7 (6th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (51st)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has been a dual threat for LSU so far this season. He has 3,165 passing yards, completing 71.4% of his passes and throwing 30 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 918 yards (91.8 ypg) on 114 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has been handed the ball 113 times this year and racked up 635 yards (63.5 per game) with six touchdowns.

Malik Nabers' 1,284 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 106 times and has totaled 72 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has caught 51 passes while averaging 91.8 yards per game and scoring 13 touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy has a total of 348 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 18 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 1,986 yards on 176-of-271 passing with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 569 yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has rushed for 1,206 yards on 244 carries so far this year while scoring 12 times on the ground. He's also tacked on 18 catches, totaling 180 yards.

Robert Lewis' 727 receiving yards (72.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 52 receptions on 78 targets with seven touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has totaled 539 receiving yards (53.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 38 receptions.

Jacari Carter's 28 grabs (on 41 targets) have netted him 212 yards (21.2 ypg).

