North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Johnston County, North Carolina today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clayton High School at South Granville High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 18
- Location: Creedmoor, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.