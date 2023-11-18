The No. 18 James Madison Dukes (10-0) have a Sun Belt matchup with the Appalachian State Mountaineers (6-4). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is James Madison vs. Appalachian State?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: James Madison 36, Appalachian State 21

James Madison 36, Appalachian State 21 James Madison has been the moneyline favorite a total of eight times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Dukes have played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Appalachian State has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Mountaineers have played as an underdog of +310 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dukes have an implied win probability of 80.0%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: James Madison (-9.5)



James Madison (-9.5) James Madison has played 10 games, posting seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Dukes have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 9.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Appalachian State is 4-5-1 this season.

The Mountaineers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 9.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (56.5)



Over (56.5) James Madison and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 56.5 points three times this season.

In the Appalachian State's 10 games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

James Madison averages 34.3 points per game against Appalachian State's 34.8, totaling 12.6 points over the game's point total of 56.5.

Splits Tables

James Madison

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.9 51.7 48 Implied Total AVG 31.3 36 26.6 ATS Record 7-3-0 3-2-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 4-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Appalachian State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 54.6 54.3 Implied Total AVG 32.4 33 31.8 ATS Record 4-5-1 2-3-0 2-2-1 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 4-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

