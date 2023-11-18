Hurricanes vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-7) take a four-game road winning streak into a matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes (9-7) on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT.
Hurricanes vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-165)
|Penguins (+140)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won nine of their 14 games when favored on the moneyline this season (64.3%).
- Carolina has a record of 6-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 62.3%.
- Carolina and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in eight of 16 games this season.
Hurricanes vs. Penguins Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|51 (14th)
|Goals
|53 (11th)
|52 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|42 (9th)
|14 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (25th)
|12 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (6th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 6-4-0 overall.
- In its past 10 contests, Carolina went over twice.
- The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 2.0 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 14th in the NHL with 51 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- On defense, the Hurricanes have given up 52 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.
- The team is ranked 18th in goal differential at -1.
