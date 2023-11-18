Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Guilford County, North Carolina today? We've got the information.

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Walkertown High School at Southern Guilford High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 18

Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Zion Christian Academy at Oak Ridge Military Academy

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18

Location: Oak Ridge, NC

Oak Ridge, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkland High School at Southern Guilford High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18

Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Greensboro Day School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 18

Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ben L. Smith High School at Parkland High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18

Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop McGuinness High School at Northwest Guilford High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 18

Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Forsyth High School at Southern Guilford High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 18

Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ben L. Smith High School at East Forsyth High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 18

Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Reidsville Senior High School at Northwest Guilford High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 18

Location: Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

High Point Central High School at Northwest Guilford High School