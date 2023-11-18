Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Granville County, North Carolina today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Granville County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at South Granville High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET on November 18

9:00 AM ET on November 18 Location: Creedmoor, NC

Creedmoor, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Clayton High School at South Granville High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on November 18

11:00 AM ET on November 18 Location: Creedmoor, NC

Creedmoor, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Central High School at South Granville High School