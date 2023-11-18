North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gaston County Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:43 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Gaston County, North Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gaston Christian School at United Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
