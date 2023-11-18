Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 18
The Colgate Raiders (1-2) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-2) meet at Avenir Centre on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.
Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Moncton, New Brunswick
- Venue: Avenir Centre
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Runnin' Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats
- In Gardner-Webb's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs had 13 wins in 31 games against the spread last year.
- Colgate's .500 ATS win percentage (16-16-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Gardner-Webb's .464 mark (13-15-0 ATS Record).
Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Colgate
|78.1
|148.8
|69.3
|134.8
|144.1
|Gardner-Webb
|70.7
|148.8
|65.5
|134.8
|133.2
Additional Gardner-Webb Insights & Trends
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' 70.7 points per game last year were just 1.4 more points than the 69.3 the Raiders allowed.
- Gardner-Webb went 5-5 against the spread and 10-3 overall when it scored more than 69.3 points last season.
Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Colgate
|16-16-0
|18-14-0
|Gardner-Webb
|13-15-0
|14-14-0
Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Colgate
|Gardner-Webb
|14-2
|Home Record
|8-5
|11-4
|Away Record
|6-10
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-7-0
|8-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-6-0
|81.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.9
|75.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-2-0
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-11-0
