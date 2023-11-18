Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) will play the Colgate Raiders (1-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Avenir Centre. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Gardner-Webb Top Players (2022-23)
- DQ Nicholas: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kareem Reid: 11 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Anthony Selden: 11.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Caleb Robinson: 8.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julien Soumaoro: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Colgate Top Players (2022-23)
- Tucker Richardson: 13.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Keegan Records: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Braeden Smith: 11.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ryan Moffatt: 10.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Oliver Lynch-Daniels: 12.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Colgate Rank
|Colgate AVG
|Gardner-Webb AVG
|Gardner-Webb Rank
|34th
|78.1
|Points Scored
|70.7
|198th
|150th
|69.3
|Points Allowed
|65.5
|48th
|238th
|30.9
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|204th
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|6.3
|288th
|3rd
|18.1
|Assists
|12.8
|193rd
|20th
|9.7
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
