The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-2) play the Colgate Raiders (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Avenir Centre. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick

ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Gardner-Webb vs. Colgate Betting Trends (2022-23)

Gardner-Webb won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Runnin' Bulldogs covered the spread four times last year (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Colgate covered 16 times in 32 games with a spread last season.

The Raiders and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 32 times last season.

