Elon vs. Holy Cross November 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Holy Cross Crusaders (0-1) meet the Elon Phoenix (1-1) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Elon vs. Holy Cross Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Elon Top Players (2022-23)
- Sean Halloran: 13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Max Mackinnon: 11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Torrence Watson: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Sherry: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Zac Ervin: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Holy Cross Top Players (2022-23)
- Gerrale Gates: 16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Bo Montgomery: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joseph Octave: 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Batchelder: 12.3 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nolan Dorsey: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Elon vs. Holy Cross Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Holy Cross Rank
|Holy Cross AVG
|Elon AVG
|Elon Rank
|306th
|66.8
|Points Scored
|65.4
|326th
|254th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|71.6
|227th
|306th
|29.2
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|200th
|12
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
