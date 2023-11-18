Saturday's contest at Carmichael Arena has the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) matching up with the Elon Phoenix (1-2) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-59 victory as our model heavily favors North Carolina.

The Phoenix fell in their last matchup 90-35 against NC State on Wednesday.

Elon vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Elon vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 71, Elon 59

Other CAA Predictions

Elon Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Phoenix were outscored by 5.6 points per game last season (scoring 58.1 points per game to rank 309th in college basketball while giving up 63.7 per contest to rank 163rd in college basketball) and had a -170 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Elon averaged 57 points per game in CAA action, and 58.1 overall.

The Phoenix scored more points at home (60.5 per game) than away (57.2) last season.

At home, Elon conceded 61.8 points per game last season. On the road, it gave up 65.5.

