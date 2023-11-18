The Elon Phoenix (2-2) hit the court against the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Elon vs. Holy Cross matchup.

Elon vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Elon vs. Holy Cross Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Elon Moneyline Holy Cross Moneyline BetMGM Elon (-1.5) 144.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Elon (-1.5) 145.5 -128 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Elon vs. Holy Cross Betting Trends (2022-23)

Elon won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Phoenix and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 26 times last season.

Holy Cross covered 14 times in 28 matchups with a spread last year.

Crusaders games went over the point total 18 out of 28 times last year.

