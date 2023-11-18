The Navy Midshipmen (4-5) and their 11th-ranked rushing attack will play the East Carolina Pirates (2-8) and their 24th-ranked run defense on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Midshipmen are favored by just 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 32.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Navy vs. East Carolina matchup.

East Carolina vs. Navy Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNews
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Annapolis, Maryland
  • Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Navy Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM Navy (-2.5) 32.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Navy (-2.5) 32.5 -140 +116 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

East Carolina vs. Navy Betting Trends

  • East Carolina has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.
  • The Pirates have an ATS record of 4-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this year.
  • Navy is 3-5-0 ATS this season.
  • The Midshipmen have covered the spread once when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

East Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

