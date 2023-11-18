The Navy Midshipmen (4-5) play a familiar opponent when they host the East Carolina Pirates (2-8) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in an AAC clash.

Navy has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 16th-worst with 19.7 points per contest. The defense ranks 43rd in the FBS (21.4 points allowed per game). East Carolina ranks eighth-worst in points per game (18.1), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 49th in the FBS with 23.0 points ceded per contest.

Find out how to watch this game on ESPNews in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

East Carolina vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNews

ESPNews Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

East Carolina vs. Navy Key Statistics

East Carolina Navy 270.9 (132nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.2 (131st) 336.0 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.7 (26th) 108.1 (115th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.4 (11th) 162.8 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.8 (132nd) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (6th) 13 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (10th)

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has racked up 1,219 yards (121.9 per game) while completing 52.6% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Rahjai Harris, has carried the ball 107 times for 341 yards (34.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Mason Garcia has racked up 50 carries and totaled 227 yards with two touchdowns.

Chase Sowell has totaled 36 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 452 (45.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 65 times and has one touchdown.

Jaylen Johnson has 38 receptions (on 68 targets) for a total of 421 yards (42.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jsi Hatfield has racked up 278 reciving yards (27.8 ypg) this season.

Navy Stats Leaders

Tai Lavatai has compiled 522 yards (58.0 ypg) on 40-of-75 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 171 rushing yards (19.0 ypg) on 56 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Alex Tecza has racked up 629 yards on 91 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

Dabe Fofana has carried the ball 64 times for 247 yards (27.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Eli Heidenreich's team-leading 267 yards as a receiver have come on 12 receptions (out of 22 targets) with four touchdowns.

Brandon Chatman has put together a 211-yard season so far, reeling in 13 passes on 20 targets.

Nathan Kent's four catches have yielded 77 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Navy or East Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.