ACC action features the Duke Blue Devils (6-4) taking on the Virginia Cavaliers (2-8) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Scott Stadium. The Blue Devils are favored by 4 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Duke vs. Virginia matchup in this article.

Duke vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: The CW

The CW City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Duke vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Duke vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Duke has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Blue Devils have been favored by 4 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Virginia has won seven games against the spread this year, failing to cover three times.

The Cavaliers are 6-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.