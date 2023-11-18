Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, November 18, when the Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Cavaliers go head to head at 3:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Blue Devils. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Duke vs. Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Duke (-3.5) Over (46.5) Duke 33, Virginia 19

Week 12 ACC Predictions

Duke Betting Info (2023)

The Blue Devils have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

The Blue Devils are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

In games they were favored in by 3.5 points or more so far this season, the Duke has gone 3-1 against the spread.

This year, five of the Blue Devils' nine games have hit the over.

The average total for Duke games this season has been 47.6, 1.1 points higher than the total for this game.

Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The Cavaliers have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-3-0 ATS this season.

Virginia has a 6-2 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 3.5 points or more.

Seven of the Cavaliers' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (70%).

The average total for Virginia games this season is 3.2 more points than the point total of 46.5 for this outing.

Blue Devils vs. Cavaliers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Duke 27.6 18.8 28.3 12.2 26.5 28.8 Virginia 23.2 32.3 25.0 29.5 23.8 31.2

