Saturday's game that pits the Davidson Wildcats (3-1) against the Morgan State Bears (2-1) at Talmadge L. Hill Field House has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-50 in favor of Davidson, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 69-62 victory against Duke in their last game on Thursday.

Davidson vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore, Maryland

Davidson vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 74, Morgan State 50

Davidson Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats had a -38 scoring differential last season, falling short by 1.3 points per game. They put up 62.3 points per game to rank 237th in college basketball and allowed 63.6 per contest to rank 159th in college basketball.

Davidson averaged 0.5 more points in A-10 games (62.8) than overall (62.3).

The Wildcats scored fewer points at home (63.0 per game) than away (63.8) last season.

At home, Davidson gave up 62.7 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 67.5.

