When the Davidson Wildcats play the Dayton Flyers at 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, our projection model predicts the Wildcats will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Davidson vs. Dayton Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Davidson (-21.2) 54.9 Davidson 38, Dayton 17

Week 12 Pioneer League Predictions

Davidson Betting Info (2022)

The Wildcats went 4-5-0 ATS last season.

Last season, three of Wildcats games hit the over.

Dayton Betting Info (2022)

The Flyers went 6-4-0 ATS last season.

The Flyers and their opponent combined to go over the point total three out of 10 times last season.

Wildcats vs. Flyers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Davidson 42.6 27.5 51.4 24.2 33.8 30.8 Dayton 22.9 26 31.7 21.2 9.8 33.3

