Saturday's game between the Campbell Camels (2-1) and Western Carolina Catamounts (2-2) matching up at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center has a projected final score of 77-43 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Campbell, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Camels head into this matchup on the heels of a 74-49 loss to Virginia on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Campbell vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Campbell vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Campbell 77, Western Carolina 43

Other CAA Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Campbell Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Camels outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game last season (posting 58.2 points per game, 306th in college basketball, and allowing 52.5 per contest, fifth in college basketball) and had a +175 scoring differential.

When playing at home, the Camels posted 8.3 more points per game last year (62.9) than they did in road games (54.6).

When playing at home, Campbell surrendered 3.8 fewer points per game (49.2) than on the road (53.0).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.