The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest versus the Pittsburgh Penguins is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brett Pesce light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Pesce stats and insights

Pesce has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Penguins yet this season.

Pesce has zero points on the power play.

Pesce averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 42 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 14.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Pesce recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:38 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:38 Away L 5-2 10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 7-4 10/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 17:22 Away W 6-3 10/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:28 Away L 6-3 10/14/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:05 Away W 6-5 SO 10/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:11 Home W 5-3

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.